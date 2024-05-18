Motorcyclist Injured in Saturday morning Collision on southbound I-15 near Oak Hill Road

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle traffic accident involving a motorcycle caused major delays on the southbound I-15 freeway Saturday morning.

The incident, which occurred in heavy fog, happened on May 18, 2024, at about 7:46 am, south of Oak Hill Road, and resulted in the motorcycle rider sustaining major injuries.

Initial reports indicated that several vehicles, including a black Kia Soul and a Toyota Tacoma with a trailer, were involved in the crash.

Emergency responders navigated through the heavy traffic to quickly assist the injured rider. Due to the thick fog, visibility was severely reduced, complicating the rescue and cleanup efforts.

Traffic backed up significantly as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) implemented round-robin traffic control to keep vehicles moving and prevent further accidents.

Multiple tow trucks were dispatched to remove the damaged vehicles from the freeway.

The injured motorcycle rider was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of the rider’s injuries has not been disclosed.

As motorists searched for alternate routes, Phelan Road and Mariposa Road were inundated with traffic. By mid-morning, all southbound lanes were reopened, and traffic remained jammed.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident, with weather conditions likely playing a significant role.





