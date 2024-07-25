Motorcyclist Injured in I-15 Freeway Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Tuesday night crash involving a semi-truck on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:00 PM on July 23, 2024, along the southbound I-15, just south of the Main Street offramp in Hesperia.

According to a witness, the tractor-trailer experienced a blown tire, causing the front hood and bumper to detach and hit the side of the vehicle. “The truck itself nearly hit our car, but our mom sped off, avoiding the wall of the freeway,” stated the witness.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, resulting in significant road rash and other injuries. California Highway Patrol officers temporarily stopped traffic to allow paramedics to attend to the motorcyclist, who was then transported by ambulance to a nearby landing zone.

San Bernardino County Fire Department requested a helicopter to airlift the rider to a trauma center. Mercy Air subsequently transferred the injured motorcyclist to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The motorcyclist had just left Desert Valley Hospital, where he bid farewell to his best friend Anthony Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a 22-year-old resident of Victorville, had passed away from injuries sustained in a separate motorcycle accident earlier that night at Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street in Hesperia.

A friend of the injured motorcyclist shared that he has road rash, broken ribs, and a liver laceration, but is expected to be okay.

The California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station is currently investigating the accident.





