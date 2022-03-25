All News
Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit and run crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at about 6:10 pm, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, along the northbound I-15, north of Kenwood Avenue.
A CalFire Chief in the area was one of the first to arrive and tended to the injured male rider that was down in the center divider. The rider was alert and seemed to have sustained a leg injury.
The fire department blocked the no.1 lane while the patient was placed into an ambulance and transported to a hospital.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
