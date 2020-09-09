All News
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on Amethyst Rd
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that left a motorcyclist critically injured Tuesday night.
At about 9:45 PM the rider was traveling on Amethyst Road, near Bear Valley Road when he was struck by a vehicle described as a gray 4-door.
“After striking the motorcycle, the vehicle drove through the parking lot of a shopping center and then eastbound on Bear Valley Road, never stopping at the scene,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.
The driver of the vehicle has not been located or identified as of this time.
Rodriguez said the male motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries to his leg and was flown to a trauma center for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
