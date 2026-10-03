Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With SUV On Main Street In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving an SUV Friday evening in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 5:33 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2026, in the 15500 block of Main Street, east of 11th Avenue and across the street from the Hesperia Unified School District offices.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes and involved a black Ninja motorcycle and a black Chevrolet SUV.

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San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene, and the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Officials said the extent of her injuries was unknown.

(Photo by Mike Morales)

The SUV sustained visible damage to the front passenger-side area, including the headlight, bumper and fender. Debris from the crash was scattered on the roadway near the SUV and motorcycle. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Photo by Mike Morales)

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