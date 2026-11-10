Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Amazon Truck In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with a possible broken leg after a crash involving an Amazon truck Monday evening in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at about 5:24 p.m. on November 9, 2026, near State Highway 18 and Navajo Road.

Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Navajo Road when the Amazon truck pulled out of a driveway and struck the rider.

Orejel said the truck driver was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

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