Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Amazon Truck In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with a possible broken leg after a crash involving an Amazon truck Monday evening in Apple Valley.
The crash was reported at about 5:24 p.m. on November 9, 2026, near State Highway 18 and Navajo Road.
Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Navajo Road when the Amazon truck pulled out of a driveway and struck the rider.
Orejel said the truck driver was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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