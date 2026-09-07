Motorcyclist Injured In Crash On Southbound I-15 Near Cleghorn Road On Labor Day

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Cleghorn Road on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2026.

The crash was reported at about 1:04 p.m. and involved a motorcycle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and a silver Toyota Camry, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Initial reports indicated the motorcycle was down in the two middle lanes of the freeway. A person involved in the crash reported that the motorcycle had struck the rear of the Jeep.

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A subsequent caller reported that three small children were inside one of the involved vehicles and referenced a medical response, according to the logs. The available information did not specify whether any of the children were injured.

By 1:24 p.m., a CHP unit reported the No. 4 lane was blocked on southbound I-15 over Cleghorn Road while traffic control was being conducted.

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As of 2 p.m., traffic was backed up along southbound I-15 from about Joshua Street and remained heavy through the Cleghorn Road area as motorists traveled through the Cajon Pass.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries was not immediately available in the incident information provided. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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