Motorcyclist injured in crash on Mariposa Rd near Joshua St in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital after a Thursday night crash in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:30 pm, on September 14, 2023, on Mariposa Road, just south of Joshua Street.

A husband and wife were riding on separate motorcycles when a vehicle struck the female rider causing her to go down.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the female sustained road rash and was unable to stand up. She was placed into the back of an ambulance and transported to Desert Valley Hospital with injuries to her left arm and face.

The incident caused traffic on Mariposa Road to back up in both directions. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

