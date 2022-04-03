Motorcyclist injured in crash on Civic Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:49 pm, on April 2, 2022, on Civic Drive, near Roy Rogers Drive, and involved a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 and a blue 2007 Yamaha.

According to witnesses, the bike impacted the rear passenger side of the Chrysler and the rider was thrown off the bike.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

The rider sustained road rash along with an injury to his leg. He was alert and speaking to first responders as he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.