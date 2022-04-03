All News
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Civic Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Saturday evening in Victorville.
It happened at about 5:49 pm, on April 2, 2022, on Civic Drive, near Roy Rogers Drive, and involved a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 and a blue 2007 Yamaha.
According to witnesses, the bike impacted the rear passenger side of the Chrysler and the rider was thrown off the bike.
The rider sustained road rash along with an injury to his leg. He was alert and speaking to first responders as he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
