Motorcyclist injured in crash airlifted from Hook Park in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist hurt in a Monday afternoon crash was airlifted from Hook Park in Victorville.
It happened at about 1:08 PM on July 20, 2020, at the intersection of San Miguel Drive and Jeraldo Drives and involved a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and a red and white street bike.
Based on preliminary information, the female driver of the SUV was attempting to make a u-turn at the intersection when the red and white street bike collided into the front driver’s side.
The rider sustained major injuries to his leg and was airlifted to an out of area trauma center. The female driver of the SUV was not injured.
