Motorcyclist injured in Cajon Pass crash on NB I-15

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 4:37 pm, on Monday, June 28, 2021, south of Highway 138, and involved a Harley-Davidson and a red sedan.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the rider was reported to be unconscious in the no. 1 and 2 lanes. The rider was transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The incident prompted traffic to briefly come to a complete stop before several lanes were reopened. Motorists heading down the hill have been dealing with heavy traffic for most of the afternoon.

CHP is handling the investigation into the accident and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Travis Dixon)

