All News
Motorcyclist injured in a hit and run crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist stopped at a red light was rear-ended and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Hesperia.
It happened on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at about 12:30 am, at the intersection of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the motorcycle driver was rear-ended by the driver of a Honda Accord and the rider was knocked off of the motorcycle by the impact and he sustained minor injuries.
Rodriguez said the driver of the Honda fled southbound on Escondido. “The Honda did sustain moderate front-end damage, including losing the front bumper. The driver of the Honda has not been located,” stated the spokeswoman.
The victim’s fiancé posted on Facebook and said they are angry that the driver just left and didn’t check on him to see if he was even alive. “From what he can remember the license plate started with “T2”, she commented. “The car will be be missing front bumper and has damage to the hood. Unsure of the color of car.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts store in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville Winco closed after man shot inside store
-
All News5 days ago
Deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School in Victorville after reports of a person with a gun
-
All News6 days ago
Man carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Sheriff’s K9 rescued after patrol vehicle involved in pursuit catches fire in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Power poles damaged by a semi cause outage in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville jammed after truck overturns Saturday morning