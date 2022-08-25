Motorcyclist injured in a hit and run crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist stopped at a red light was rear-ended and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Hesperia.

It happened on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at about 12:30 am, at the intersection of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the motorcycle driver was rear-ended by the driver of a Honda Accord and the rider was knocked off of the motorcycle by the impact and he sustained minor injuries.

(Photo courtesy of Rose Barajas)

Rodriguez said the driver of the Honda fled southbound on Escondido. “The Honda did sustain moderate front-end damage, including losing the front bumper. The driver of the Honda has not been located,” stated the spokeswoman.

The victim’s fiancé posted on Facebook and said they are angry that the driver just left and didn’t check on him to see if he was even alive. “From what he can remember the license plate started with “T2”, she commented. “The car will be be missing front bumper and has damage to the hood. Unsure of the color of car.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

(Photo courtesy of Rose Barajas)

