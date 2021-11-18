Motorcyclist injured after crashing with truck on I-15 in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A motorcycle rider was injured Wednesday night after crashing into the back of a pickup truck in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 5:26 pm, on November 17th, on the southbound I-15 between Oak Hill Road and Highway 138.

According to a witness, for unknown reasons traffic started to slow down and the rider veered to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The rider lost control and hit the back up the truck, and both were thrown into the center divider.

All southbound lanes were temporarily stopped as San Bernardino County firefighters and emergency personnel checked on the people involved.

The rider was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

