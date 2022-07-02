Motorcyclist injured after crashing into car on I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a car on the I-15 freeway Friday evening in Victorville.

The traffic accident was reported on July 1, 2022, at about 6:00 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, just south of the Roy Rogers Drive overpass.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcycle rider struck the back of a vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded and transported the rider to a local hospital via ambulance. An update on his condition was not available.

The accident prompted northbound traffic to back up for a couple of miles.

The investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

