All News
Motorcyclist injured after crashing into car on I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a car on the I-15 freeway Friday evening in Victorville.
The traffic accident was reported on July 1, 2022, at about 6:00 pm, along the northbound I-15 freeway, just south of the Roy Rogers Drive overpass.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcycle rider struck the back of a vehicle.
Emergency personnel responded and transported the rider to a local hospital via ambulance. An update on his condition was not available.
The accident prompted northbound traffic to back up for a couple of miles.
The investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes Phelan Road on Friday
-
All News6 days ago
SB I-15 freeway closed in Cajon Pass due to fatal motorcycle accident
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville man, 24, arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography
-
All News7 days ago
3 Barstow men arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a search warrant
-
All News4 days ago
Woman driving U-Haul truck crashes 50 feet down a ravine in Oak Hills
-
All News4 days ago
3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts at a house party in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Shots fired from a home in Adelanto Sunday morning
-
All News4 days ago
Planned Parenthood in Victorville evacuated after bomb threat