Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Victorville Collision on Rodeo Drive as Igor Matyashuk

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 29, 2024 | 9:39 amLast Updated: May 29, 2024 | 9:39 am
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Tuesday evening as 36-year-old Igor A. Matyashuk, a resident of Victorville.

The traffic collision, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred at 7:17 PM on May 28, 2024, at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Hughes Road.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a blue-and-white Yamaha sports bike and a black Mercedes-Benz blocking the roadway.

Matyashuk had collided with the driver-side door of the vehicle and was thrown from his bike. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male driver of the Mercedes and a passenger declined medical transportation at the scene and later went to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates that the Yamaha was traveling north on Rodeo Drive, while the Mercedes was heading west on Hughes Road when the collision occurred.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.

Igor Matyashuk
(Facebook)

Residents living in the area expressed concerns about the high speeds of vehicles and are calling for the installation of a four-way stop sign or a traffic signal.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the official cause of the accident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

