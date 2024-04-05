 
Motorcyclist Hospitalized Following Collision on I-15 near Hesperia

April 5, 2024 | 12:35 pm
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in an early Friday morning crash on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:49 am, on the southbound I-15, just north of Oak Hill Road, and involved a black Chevy Volt and a motorcycle.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the rider was down in lanes and blocking traffic.

Good Samaritans ran to assist the downed rider, covering him with a blanket to help keep him warm as they waited for first responders.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived and assisted in transporting the rider into an awaiting ambulance.

The rider was wearing a helmet and able to give hand gestures to first responders as they tended to him. He was subsequently transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The official cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol.

