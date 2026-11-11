All NewsApple Valley News

Motorcyclist Found Dead After Crash Near Highway 18 In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:44 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 8:44 pm | Nov. 10, 2026

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday afternoon following a crash near Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at 3:11 p.m. on November 10, 2026, just off Highway 18 near Joshua Road and Yucca Loma Road, where the roadway curves.

According to a witness, a caregiver driving through the area spotted a motorcycle down an embankment. She immediately called 911 and checked whether the rider was breathing. The witness said the rider showed no signs of life.

It was unclear how long the rider had been there before the caregiver found him.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the rider, described as an older adult man, dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Area office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Additional information, including the rider’s identity, will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:44 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 8:44 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us