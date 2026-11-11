Motorcyclist Found Dead After Crash Near Highway 18 In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday afternoon following a crash near Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at 3:11 p.m. on November 10, 2026, just off Highway 18 near Joshua Road and Yucca Loma Road, where the roadway curves.

According to a witness, a caregiver driving through the area spotted a motorcycle down an embankment. She immediately called 911 and checked whether the rider was breathing. The witness said the rider showed no signs of life.

It was unclear how long the rider had been there before the caregiver found him.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the rider, described as an older adult man, dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Area office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Additional information, including the rider’s identity, will be added as it becomes available.

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