Motorcyclist dies following crash on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction
KRAMER JUNCTION — A 71-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in a crash near Kramer Junction over the Labor Day weekend died from his injuries.
It happened on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at about 8:26 AM on the southbound US Highway 395, south of mile marker 40.
According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s a vehicle traveling south on 395 veered off the roadway and back onto the roadway striking the motorcyclist identified as James Rodgers, as he was passed.
Rodgers was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 am.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
