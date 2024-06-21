Motorcyclist Dies After Losing Control and Crashing in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old Apple Valley man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 12:54 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision.

The collision occurred on Pasco Road, south of Bear Valley Road, in the Town of Apple Valley.

Through investigation, deputies determined a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Bear Valley Road approaching Pasco Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the motorcycle made a left, southbound turn off the dirt shoulder onto Outer Bear Valley South, when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to flip, and the driver was ejected. The driver was wearing a helmet but suffered major head injuries.”

The driver identified as Francisco Magana, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

An investigator from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and investigated.

Pasco Road was closed between the intersections of Outer Bear Valley Road South and Laguna Road for approximately four hours while deputies processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy S. Esparza at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





