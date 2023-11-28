Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Mariposa Road in Victorville, Identified as Allante Taylor

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A motorcycle rider involved in a collision on Monday succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, authorities have confirmed.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the rider as 31-year-old Allante Taylor, a resident of Victorville.

The incident occurred on Mariposa Road, just north of Monarch Boulevard, around 2:30 PM on November 27, 2023, according to a VVNG article.

Taylor was riding a sport-styled motorcycle when, for reasons yet to be determined, his 2014 Yamaha Bolt bike, green/black in color, collided with a 2018 Honda Civic driven by an adult female.

Taylor sustained severe injuries and was immediately airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Despite efforts to save his life, he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda remained unharmed and fully cooperated with authorities at the scene.

Following the accident, Mariposa Road was temporarily closed in both directions to facilitate the transportation of Taylor and ensure the prompt clearing of the wreck.

The Victorville Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the collision, and on Tuesday morning, deputies revisited the crash site, temporarily closing off a section of Mariposa Road to further their examination.

VVNG has made contact with the Victorville Police Department in an attempt to gather additional details, but as of the time of this article’s publication, they have not received a response.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

(Allante with his partner Alexandria together in a Facebook photo posted November 21, 2023.)

