Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday night crash on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a Friday night crash that prompted the closure of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley for several hours.

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a deputy with the Apple Valley Police Department saw a 2016 BMW motorcycle being driven at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens in the patrol vehicle and attempted to catch up to the motorcycle.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road, a GMC Sierra was traveling east in the #1 lane of Bear Valley Road, and a Mitsubishi Montero was traveling east in the #2 lane of Bear Valley Road, both west of the intersection of Kiowa Road and in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided into the passenger side rear end of the GMC and slid across the intersection. The driver of the motorcycle sustained major injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials did not release his age or identity.

The deputy, still attempting to catch up to the motorcycle, approached the intersection a short time later. As he did, he collided into the passenger side rear-end of the GMC and then collided into the driver-side rear tire of the Mitsubishi.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 33-year-old female, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the GMC, a 55-year-old male, complained of minor pain. The deputy did not sustain any injuries.

The intersection of Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road was closed for several hours while deputies from the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene and conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy F. Zavala at the Hesperia Police Department, (760) 947-1500.

