Motorcyclist critically injured, airlifted after a crash on Mariposa Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist critically injured was airlifted after crashing with a vehicle Monday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 2:30 PM on November 27 2023, on Mariposa Road, just north of Monarch Boulevard, near America’s Tire.

For reasons still unknown, a black and green colored sports bike collided with a Honda sedan, driven by a female.

Victorville City Firefighters treated the male motorcyclist at the scene and requested a helicopter.

The rider was transported to the landing zone at Victor Valley Global Medical Center where a Mercy Air helicopter was waiting to airlift him to an out of area trauma center.

The female driver of the Honda sedan was not injured and cooperated with authorities at the scene.

Mariposa Road was temporarily closed in both directions while the patient was transported and the wreck was cleared up.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

