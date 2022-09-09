Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into car on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle prompted a brief closure of Bear Valley Road Thursday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:53 pm, on September 8, 2022, just east of Pacoima Road.

Victorville fire arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to airlift the rider of a black 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle to an out-of-area trauma center.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies at the scene told VVNG that both the rider and the vehicle were traveling westbound on Bear Valley Road. Additionally, the bike was at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the back of the silver Kia sedan, causing the driver to be ejected.

The rider was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center via a Mercy Air helicopter.

Bear Valley Road was closed between Mall Blvd and Pacoima Road while deputies photographed the scene and tow trucks removed the vehicles.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

