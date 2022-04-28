Adelanto News
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with an SUV Wednesday night in Adelanto
UPDATE 4/27 — Sheriff’s officials confirmed the rider was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident.
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing with an SUV Wednesday night in Adelanto.
It happened at about 8:12 pm, on April 27, 2022, and involved a silver 2014 Dodge Durango and an unknown-type motorcycle.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to airlift a critically injured patient. The request was canceled due to the patient requiring CPR and was instead transported to a local hospital.
CalTrans crews have arrived to assist with a hard road closure of Palmdale Road between the Stater Bros shopping center and Jonathan Street.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
