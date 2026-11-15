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Motorcyclist Arrested After Saturday Afternoon Pursuit In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:42 pm | Nov. 14, 2026 Updated 9:42 pm | Nov. 14, 2026
Motorcyclist Arrested After Saturday Afternoon Pursuit In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Hesperia man was arrested Saturday afternoon after deputies say he failed to pull over, leading to a motorcycle pursuit.

The pursuit was reported at about 3:17 p.m. on November 14, 2026, near Main Street and Mariposa Road.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that a deputy attempted to pull over a motorcyclist after seeing him commit a traffic violation. Smith said the rider failed to yield and continued riding in an unsafe manner.

Smith said the rider, identified as John Beeman, stopped in the 12000 block of Main Street near Cataba Road and tried to walk away from the motorcycle. The pursuit ended nearby in the 9700 block of Cataba Road near the Desert Willow RV Resort.

As the deputy tried to detain him, Beeman repeatedly pulled away and failed to follow the deputy’s commands, Smith said.

Beeman was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of reckless evading under Vehicle Code section 2800.2(a), driving under the influence of alcohol under Vehicle Code section 23152(a), and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer under Penal Code section 148(a)(1).

Motorcyclist Arrested After Saturday Afternoon Pursuit In Hesperia
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:42 pm | Nov. 14, 2026 Updated 9:42 pm | Nov. 14, 2026
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