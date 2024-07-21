Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Chase and Standoff in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A motorcyclist was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit and later barricading himself inside his home in Victorville.

Before 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was requested to assist police with a street bike traveling at speeds of over 120 mph across several Inland Empire freeways.

The pursuit eventually made its way onto the northbound I-15 freeway, where the rider exited onto the Highway 395 off-ramp and continued north for a few miles before turning down Eucalyptus Street.

The rider then turned onto Mesa Linda Street and eventually into a cul-de-sac on Gramercy Lane. There, he abandoned the 2019 KTM Duke motorcycle toward the rear of a residence and barricaded himself.

CHP officers announced that the residence was surrounded and instructed the suspect to surrender. Within the hour, the front door opened, and the suspect was seen walking out with a cell phone and both arms in the air. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officials confirmed the location of the standoff was the suspect’s registered address with the DMV as well as the registered owner of the street bike.

Additional details, including the original reason for the pursuit or the suspect’s name, were not available at the time of this article. More information will be updated as it becomes available.





