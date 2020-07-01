Motorcyclist arrested after a brief high-speed pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was arrested after leading deputies on a brief high-speed pursuit before crashing.

It happened on June 26, 2020, at about 5:02 PM when a deputy from the Victorville Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle with no license plates after the driver ran a red light on Mojave Drive.

The suspect, Alexander Griffith, 23 of Adelanto, led deputies on a pursuit for just over two miles.

‘During the pursuit, he ran multiple stop signs and drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the chase came to an end when the suspect lost control through a curve on Bellflower in Adelanto and crashed the motorcycle.

Griffith was transported to a local hospital to be checked by medical staff for injuries. He was subsequently arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety.

In accordance, at the time, with California’s Emergency Bail Schedule, Griffith’s bail was set at $0 and he was released.

