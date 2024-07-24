Motorcyclist Anthony Rodriguez Identified in Fatal Hesperia Collision at Sycamore and Maple

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was involved in a collision on Tuesday night in Hesperia as 22-year-old Anthony J. Rodriguez.

The incident occurred at 7:17 pm on July 23, 2024, at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street. According to sheriff’s officials, Anthony Rodriguez, a resident of Victorville, was riding a red and black 2018 Suzuki GSX-S motorcycle northbound on Maple Avenue.

At the same time, the driver of a black GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck was making a left turn from Sycamore Street onto Maple Avenue to travel southbound. The motorcycle collided with the pickup truck during this turn.

Rodriguez sustained significant injuries in the collision and several bystanders performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. He was transported to Desert Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck did not require medical attention at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation. During this time, three vehicles bypassed the patrol vehicle and entered the accident scene. Deputies cited the drivers of these vehicles, and two of the cars were towed away.

Neighbors in the area expressed their concerns about all the recent accidents that have taken place at the intersection. One neighbor told VVNG that it was time for the city of Hesperia to do something by installing a traffic signal or a 4-way stop sign. The posted speed limit on Maple Avenue is 45 mph.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.





