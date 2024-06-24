 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 8:23 amLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 8:23 am
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center following an accident on Summit Valley Road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on June 23, 2024, near a curve in the roadway before Highway 138.

For reasons not yet determined, the rider of an orange sports bike lost control, causing the motorcycle to veer off the road and land on the dirt shoulder. Traffic was not significantly affected by the crash.

San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and arranged for a helicopter to transport the rider to a nearby trauma center.

The rider was rushed by ground ambulance to the nearby Hesperia Airport and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

More Local News
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 8:23 amLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 8:23 am

More Local News

Deputies Screen Over 1,500 Vehicles During DUI Checkpoint in Victorville

June 24, 2024
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

June 24, 2024
salvation army in

Firefighters Save Salvation Army Thrift Store in Hesperia from Blaze

June 23, 2024

Gofundme Launched For Apple Valley Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 247

June 23, 2024
Back to top button