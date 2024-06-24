Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center following an accident on Summit Valley Road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on June 23, 2024, near a curve in the roadway before Highway 138.

For reasons not yet determined, the rider of an orange sports bike lost control, causing the motorcycle to veer off the road and land on the dirt shoulder. Traffic was not significantly affected by the crash.

San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and arranged for a helicopter to transport the rider to a nearby trauma center.

The rider was rushed by ground ambulance to the nearby Hesperia Airport and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is currently investigating the cause of the accident.





