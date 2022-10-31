Motorcyclist airlifted to trauma center after a crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a Sunday night crash in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about 7:45 pm, on October 30, 2022, just west of the Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads intersection. The accident involved a gray 1992 Indian motorcycle and a burgundy 2016 Kia Optima.

The fire department arrived on scene and reported they had one person with critical injuries and requested one helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The male rider was transported by ambulance to the helipad and subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A second ambulance was requested to transport the female driver of the vehicle for what appeared to be minor injuries.

Westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road were temporarily blocked while the scene was cleared up. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

