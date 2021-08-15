Motorcyclist airlifted from crash on Palmdale Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted from a crash on Palmdale Road Saturday in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:08 pm, on August 14th along Palmdale Road near San Martin Road, and involved a black motorcycle and a white pickup truck hauling a small U-haul box trailer.

Victorville City Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlift the rider to a trauma center. Deputies shut down a stretch of Palmdale Road between Amethyst and El Evado Roads while the helicopter landed in the roadway.

An update on the condition of the rider was not available at the time of this article.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.