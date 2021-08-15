All News
Motorcyclist airlifted from crash on Palmdale Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted from a crash on Palmdale Road Saturday in Victorville.
It happened at about 5:08 pm, on August 14th along Palmdale Road near San Martin Road, and involved a black motorcycle and a white pickup truck hauling a small U-haul box trailer.
Victorville City Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlift the rider to a trauma center. Deputies shut down a stretch of Palmdale Road between Amethyst and El Evado Roads while the helicopter landed in the roadway.
An update on the condition of the rider was not available at the time of this article.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the collision is under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Driver trapped in vehicle after crashing under semi trailer in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to Victorville in 2022
-
All News4 days ago
Cash register and tip jar stolen during robbery at Winchell’s in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
City of Victorville Celebrates Grand Opening of Fire Station 315
-
All News3 days ago
16-year-old hit by truck on Topaz Road in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Two arrested after search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
Victorville man arrested dies at hospital after medical emergency
-
All News2 days ago
Fort Irwin man arrested a second time for distributing child pornography