All News
Motorcyclist airlifted from crash on La Mesa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center Saturday afternoon in Victorville.
It happened at 4:52 pm, on Mother’s Day Sunday, on La Mesa Road near Pacoima Road.
Victorville City Fire, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Police Department responded to the incident and located a motorcyclist down in the roadway.
The bike caught fire after it was struck and two vehicles possibly involved in the incident stopped to speak with police.
Firefighters made sure the fire was extinguished and requested a helicopter to respond. The rider was airlifted to a trauma center. Deputies assisted with shutting down the roadway while the helicopter landed and tow trucks cleared the scene.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
4 killed, 1 airlifted in Apple Valley crash Saturday night
-
All News3 days ago
Semi involved in multi-vehicle crash after running red light in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Brushfire in Cajon Pass started by RV fire
-
All News2 days ago
Bear Valley Road reopens after fatal crash investigation in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
2 ejected during rollover crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
UPDATE: 1 child dead, 3 injured after house fire in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Traffic flowing again after Friday morning crash on NB I-15 in Hesperia