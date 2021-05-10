Connect with us

All News

Motorcyclist airlifted from crash on La Mesa Rd in Victorville

Published

9 hours ago

on

Crash on La Mesa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center Saturday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at 4:52 pm, on Mother’s Day Sunday, on La Mesa Road near Pacoima Road.

Victorville City Fire, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Police Department responded to the incident and located a motorcyclist down in the roadway.

The bike caught fire after it was struck and two vehicles possibly involved in the incident stopped to speak with police.

Firefighters made sure the fire was extinguished and requested a helicopter to respond. The rider was airlifted to a trauma center. Deputies assisted with shutting down the roadway while the helicopter landed and tow trucks cleared the scene.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
e(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending