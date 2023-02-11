Motorcyclist airlifted following crash with a pickup truck in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after an early morning crash Saturday in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 2:48 am, on February 11, 2023, at the intersection of Corwin and Wintun Roads.

The collision involved a Toyota Tundra pickup truck and a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle. Firefighters requested an airship to airlift the rider to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

An update on the rider’s condition was not available and the occupants of the truck were not injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

