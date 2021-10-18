Motorcyclist airlifted after traffic accident with SUV in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center following a crash involving an SUV Sunday in Hesperia.

It happened at about 3:54 pm on October 17, 2021, at the intersection of Sequoia Street and Appetite Avenue.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and located a black 1990 Harley-Davidson bike down in the roadway and a silver 2013 Ford Edge SUV with damage to the driver’s side.

(The Ford Edge sustained moderate damage to the driver side of the SUV.)

Firefighters requested an airship to land at Desert Valley Hospital and transport the rider to an out-of-area trauma center. An update on the condition of the rider was not available at the time of this article.

The crash of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and anyone with information should call 760-947-1500.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

