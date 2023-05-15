Motorcyclist airlifted after Saturday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a Saturday night collision in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:30 pm, on May 13, 2023, at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street.

The crash involved a black Harley Davidson bike and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

For reasons still unknown, the motorcycle rider collided with the driver-side door of the truck.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital. The rider was transported by ground ambulance to the landing pad and subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Amanda Paslak, the PIO for the Hesperia sheriff’s station, told VVNG the Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound Sycamore approaching the stop sign at Maple. The motorcycle was southbound Maple approaching the intersection of Sycamore. Silverado proceeded through the intersection of Sycamore and was broadsided on the driver’s side by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider sustained injuries to the lower extremities. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The eastbound and westbound lane of Sycamore is controlled by a stop sign. The northbound and southbound lane of Maple is not controlled by a stop sign.

The month of May is motorcycle awareness month. Below are helpful tips for riders and drivers.

Drivers

Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance. If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)