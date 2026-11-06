Motorcyclist Airlifted After Nissan SUV Crosses Double Yellow Lines On Highway 395 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a Nissan Pathfinder crossed solid double yellow lines while attempting to pass a semi-truck and collided with the motorcycle Thursday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:05 a.m. on November 5, 2026, near US Highway 395 and Mesa Street in Victorville.

Socorro Cuevas, public information officer for the Victorville Police Department, told VVNG that deputies responded to a collision involving a black Nissan Pathfinder SUV, a red semi-truck tractor, and a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

According to preliminary findings provided by Cuevas, the Nissan was traveling southbound behind the semi-truck when its driver crossed the solid double yellow lines and attempted to pass in the northbound lane.

The Nissan collided with the northbound motorcycle, ejecting the rider. The motorcycle then slid underneath the semi-truck.

Photos from the scene show damage to the Nissan’s front end, driver’s side, and passenger’s side. The heavily damaged motorcycle came to rest beneath the semi-trailer near its rear wheels.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a trauma center. Information regarding the rider’s condition was not provided.

US Highway 395 between Eucalyptus Road and Phelan Road was closed for approximately two hours while emergency personnel responded and deputies investigated the crash.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 760-241-2911.

(photo: El Hermano Pablo)

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