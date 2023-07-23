Motorcyclist airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 395 near Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle traffic collision Sunday in Hesperia.

It happened at 12:40 pm, on July 23, 2023, on U.S. Highway 395, north of Main Street in Hesperia.

The collision involved a dark gray pickup truck pulling a small utility trailer, a white 4-door Nissan Cube, a 4-door white SUV, and a black motorcycle.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and upon arrival located the rider down in the roadway. Firefighters requested a medical helicopter to respond.

The adult male rider was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby landing zone and subsequently airlifted via Mercy Air to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, both directions of Highway 395 were briefly closed between Main Street and Smoke Tree Street to allow for the investigation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page , and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter (Scroll down to leave a comment.)