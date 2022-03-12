Motorcyclist airlifted after Friday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Friday night crash in the City of Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at 6:34 pm, on March 11, 2022, at the intersection of Mauna Loa Street and Balsam Avenue.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash involving a two-door silver Honda and a black motorcycle. Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the male rider to a trauma center.

The female driver of the Honda was not injured and cooperated with deputies during the investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

