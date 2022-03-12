Connect with us

Motorcyclist airlifted after Friday night crash in Hesperia

3 hours ago

motorcylist airlifted after crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Friday night crash in the City of Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at 6:34 pm, on March 11, 2022, at the intersection of Mauna Loa Street and Balsam Avenue.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash involving a two-door silver Honda and a black motorcycle. Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the male rider to a trauma center.

The female driver of the Honda was not injured and cooperated with deputies during the investigation.

motorcylist airlifted after crash in Hesperia
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

