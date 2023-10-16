All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing with an SUV on Main Street in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 15, 2023
Motorcycle rider airlifted after crashing with an suv on main street in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after colliding with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 3:00 p.m., on October 15, 2023, on Main Street, between Balsam and Locust Avenues.

The collision involved a white/black 2017 Kawasaki Ninja and a dark blue 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to a witness, a woman driving an SUV was making a left turn into the Best Gas shopping center when the motorcycle crashed into the right rear panel and was thrown onto the roadway.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley.

Westbound traffic was reduced down to one lane was open as deputies investigated the collision.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, cooperated with police, and was not injured.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the crash.

