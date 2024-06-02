 
Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing Saturday night in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 2, 2024 | 6:02 amLast Updated: June 2, 2024 | 6:03 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted after a Saturday night crash in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:15 pm, on June 1, 2024, on the D Street onramp at the southbound I-15 freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcycle was down in lanes and no other vehicles were involved.

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and requested an airship. The female rider was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the accident investigation.


Tags
Victor Valley News GroupJune 2, 2024 | 6:02 am

