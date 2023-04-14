Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing on Hesperia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened on April 13, 2023, at about 5:10 pm, on Hesperia Rd, north of Nisqualli Road.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and located the white street bike in the dirt along the east side of the roadway. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and the rider was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

An update on his condition was not available and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

