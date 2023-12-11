Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing on D Street Sunday evening in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rider was airlifted after a solo motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Victorville.

It happened just after 4:00 pm, on December 10, 2023, on D Street, near the Cemex plant and the I-15 freeway.

Emergency personnel arrived and located the rider and bike off the roadway.

Firefighters with Victorville City Fire requested a helicopter to transport the patient to a trauma center. Mercy Air helicopter subsequently airlifted the rider from the landing zone at Victor Valley Global Medical Center to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Information on the condition of the rider was not available at the time of this article.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details will be updated as they become available.

UPDATE 12/11 — Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG deputies attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle near 5th and B Street for a vehicle code violation. The motorcycle driver fled from the deputy, lost control of his bike, and fell.

Copy URL URL Copied