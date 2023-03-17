Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into an SUV on Amethyst Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Mercy Air helicopter landed on a Victorville roadway to airlift a motorcycle rider injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:40 pm, on March 16, 2023, on Amethyst Road and Taurus Lane.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Amethyst when he collided into the back of a black SUV.

(photo by Christie Carter)

“He went airborne from his bike and was struck by another vehicle. His bike collided with a third vehicle,” stated Blake.

Victorville City Firefighters requested an airship to land at the scene and airlift the rider to a trauma center.

The spokeswoman said the motorcycle was determined to be at fault and the status of his condition was unknown. The driver of the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was not injured.

No other injuries were reported and the roadway was shut down for the investigation and was cleared by 3:21 pm.

(photo by Christie Carter)

