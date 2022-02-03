All News
Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing with minivan in Dunia Plaza in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was flown to a trauma center after crashing with a minivan in the Dunia Plaza parking lot.
It happened at about 2:30 pm, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, along the 11900 block of Amargosa Road and involved a minivan and a motorcycle. The crash happened near the entrance/exit of the Michaels and Staples.
Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlift the rider to a trauma center. According to preliminary information, the rider sustained a broken leg.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
