Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing with minivan in Dunia Plaza in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was flown to a trauma center after crashing with a minivan in the Dunia Plaza parking lot.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, along the 11900 block of Amargosa Road and involved a minivan and a motorcycle. The crash happened near the entrance/exit of the Michaels and Staples.

Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlift the rider to a trauma center. According to preliminary information, the rider sustained a broken leg.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

