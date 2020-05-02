Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with a semi on Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was flown to an out of area trauma center after a collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 395.

The crash was reported at 10:28 am, on May 2, 2020, near the intersection of Main Street and US-395.

Desiree Garcia commented on a VVNG Facebook like video and said the crash happened just as you turn left from Main Street. “Looks like motorcycle went partially under the truck it was a male on the black motorcycle.”

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to airlift the rider. A Mercy Air helicopter accepted the flight and met the ambulance at a designated landing zone near Bishop and Poplar Street.

Sheriff’s officials said the motorcycle rider was airlifted with major injuries but details on the cause of the crash were not available at the time of this article.

The accident prompted a brief closure of the highway. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

(Photo by Isabel Garcia Esquivel-Luna)

