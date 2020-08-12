Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Pawnee Rd and Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted following a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley.

It happened at the intersection of Pawnee Road and Highway 18 at 7:35 p.m. and involved a minivan and black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

When firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene they requested one airship to land at St. Mary’s Medical Center for the motorcycle rider, who sustained major injuries. Witnesses reported the rider suffered a serious leg injury.

The rider was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and a second ground ambulance was requested to the scene.

Westbound lanes of Highway 18 at Pawnee Ridge were shut down as authorities investigated the crash. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

