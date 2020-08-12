All News
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Pawnee Rd and Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted following a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley.
It happened at the intersection of Pawnee Road and Highway 18 at 7:35 p.m. and involved a minivan and black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
When firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene they requested one airship to land at St. Mary’s Medical Center for the motorcycle rider, who sustained major injuries. Witnesses reported the rider suffered a serious leg injury.
The rider was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and a second ground ambulance was requested to the scene.
Westbound lanes of Highway 18 at Pawnee Ridge were shut down as authorities investigated the crash. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Downed Power Lines Blocking Arrowhead Lake Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Downed power lines are blocking a stretch of busy Arrowhead Lake Road near Randall Road in Hesperia.
At about 5:22 PM on August 11th San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and located the snapped utility pole with low hanging high-tension wires across the roadway. Firefighters requested law enforcement to expedite to the scene and shut down the roadway
Southern California Edison will respond to complete the repairs and at this time it’s unknown how long the roadway will remain closed for. According to CHP incident logs, officials are providing traffic control.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Rollover crash in Hesperia shuts down 15 freeway Tuesday, 2 airlifted
HESPERIA, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Traffic along the northbound I-15 freeway remains jammed after it was briefly shutdown to land two helicopters Tuesday.
It was reported at 11:53 a.m. on August 11, 2020, about a mile before Main Street in Hesperia.
For reasons still unknown, the four-door sedan rolled over and landed on it’s roof in a drainage ditch along the right shoulder of the freeway.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located two people with critical injuries inside the tan colored vehicle.
Firefighters requested that the California Highway Patrol shut down traffic in order to allow the two helicopters to land on the freeway.
A Mercy Air helicopter landed first followed by a Reach helicopter and both occupants were airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The Victorville CHP is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.
Barstow man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested after pursuit
BARSTOW, Calif. –A 24-year-old suspect wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and several outstanding warrants, was arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash in Barstow, officials said.
On Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 7:26 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in the Needles area where the victim reported a robbery and kidnapping that began at the Motel 6 at 1420 J St in Needles.
Deputies investigating learned the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Motel 6 and forced to go to a residence by the suspects. “Once at the residence, the suspects stole items and then made the victim take them to an ATM where the victim was forced to withdraw money,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The victim was released by the suspects and deputies were able to track them back to the Motel 6. The three suspects were identified as Jamil King-Hobbs, 24, a resident of Barstow, Terra Thomas, 18, and 21-year-old Dantiaja Almanzor, both residents of Las Vegas.
Officials said due to the suspects being armed and previously committed a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Division (SWAT) was called to assist.
Prior to SWAT’s arrival, King-Hobbs got into a stolen vehicle and fled the motel. Deputies attempted to stop him, but he led deputies on a high-speed pursuit on I-40 to Barstow.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “King-Hobbs exited the freeway in Barstow and drove through neighborhoods where he intentionally rammed a marked Sheriff’s unit.”
Valvalmarie Solis was driving by when she witnessed the ending of the pursuit and started recording with her cell phone. In the video, an unmarked white pick-up truck rams the suspect’s vehicle several times in an attempt to stop the suspect. The pursuit terminated when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into an apartment complex and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident,
Deputies followed up at the Motel 6 in Needles where a search warrant was served and Thomas & Almanzor were arrested. Weapons and evidence were located inside the motel room as well as inside the stolen vehicle driven by King-Hobbs.
King-Hobbs was booked into the Barstow Jail where he is being held pending a court hearing on $250,000 bail for PC 212.5 – Residential Robbery, PC207 – Kidnapping, CVC2800.2 – Felony Evading, PC 245 – Assault with A Deadly Weapon on A Peace Officer, and CVC 10851 – Vehicle Theft. Hobbs was also found to have a no bail felony theft warrant and a $20,000 warrant for battery out of San Bernardino County. He also has a no bail felony warrant out of Nevada for weapons violations.
Thomas and Almanzor were booked into the Colorado River Station Jail for PC 207 – Kidnapping with bail at $250,000 each.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at (760)326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-788-CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com
