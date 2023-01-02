Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on I-15 freeway near Yermo

YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on the 15 freeway near Yermo to airlift an injured motorcyclist.

It happened at about 1:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, on the northbound I-15, north of the Harvard Road offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash involved an unknown type of motorcycle and a black sedan. Vehicles were reportedly passing on the shoulder to get around the blocked lanes.

A traveling nurse that stopped at the scene advised the driver was down within lanes and posing a hazard.

North and southbound traffic was temporarily stopped in order to allow a CHP helicopter to land at the scene. The rider was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

By 1:52 pm, both lanes were reopened. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Barstow – CHP station.

