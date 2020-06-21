All News
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Saturday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center.
At about 8:45 PM Victorville City Fire were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Amargosa Road north of Roy Rogers Drive.
Upon arrival, first responders located a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lanes in the roadway along with the rider.
Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlift the rider to an out of area trauma center.
The vehicle involved in the crash, a four door burgundy Saturn sedan with a damaged windshield was stopped in the southbound lanes. The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She was not injured.
The traffic on Amargosa Road was temporarily blocked in both directions while deputies investigated. Motorists were detoured through the Winco shopping center.
By 9:25 PM a two truck had arrived and was preparing to tow away the motorcycle.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Saturday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center. At about...
New Guidelines for Youth Sports, Weddings and Interacting with Family and Friends
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino County officials said now is the time to get children back into youth sports....
Ontario International Airport welcomes travelers back with new safety measures amid COVID-19
ONTARIO, Calif. — As airlines begin to see increasing numbers of air travelers, Ontario International Airport (ONT) is poised to welcome travelers...
Crews hydroseeding along the Highway 395 Widening Project
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) is progressing to the last phase of construction for...
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was killed Friday afternoon after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a...
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News5 days ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News5 days ago
Accident on NB-15 in the Cajon Pass causing delays Tuesday morning
-
All News3 days ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville Parolee Arrested for the Assault of a 62-year-old Man in Rialto