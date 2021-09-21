Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a traffic collision Tuesday in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:56 am, on September 21st near the entrance to the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant located on Amargosa Road, near La Mesa Road.

The crash involved a 2012 Honda NC700x motorcycle and a silver 2015 Toyota Highlander. Victorville City firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the rider to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Amargosa Road was temporarily blocked in both directions as officers investigated the crash and tow truck employee’s worked to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

