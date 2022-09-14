All News
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash at Las Palmas St and Third Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center.
It happened at about 7:53 am, on September 13, 2022, at the intersection of Las Palmas Street and Third Avenue. The crash involved a burgundy-colored 4-door sedan and a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja.
Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and requested a helicopter to airlift the rider. Mercy Air 2 landed at Desert Valley and subsequently airlifted the rider to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
According to witnesses, the sedan made a left turn onto Third Avenue and hit the bike. The rider was injured but remained conscious and alert.
The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500.
